(WDVM) — With the evolution of WDVM and WDCW into DC News Now, serving Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia, we proudly announce our new award-winning anchor teams that will provide you with your daily news.

The late evening newscast will feature Tasmin Mahfuz from WDVM and Chris Flanagan, who is coming to DC News Now from WFXT-TV in Boston. Tasmin and Chris have a combined 35 years of local television news experience, covering everything from elections to presidential candidates, extreme weather, and community emergency preparedness. Janessa Webb, who has been named DC News Now’s Chief Meteorologist, and Derek Forrest, who will serve as Sports Director, will join Tasmin and Chris.

Cory James will be anchoring the weekday morning news. He joins DC News Now from WCBS-TV in New York City. A familiar face, Taniya Wright, will be joining Cory at the morning desk. Taniya served as the morning show anchor for the station from 2013 to 2016. In addition, Shennekia Grimshaw has been with WDVM-TV since 2017 and will continue to provide you with morning traffic updates. Jackie Layer will join the morning show as a Meteorologist, Jackie comes from WHDH-TV in Boston, where she was granted the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) designation.

Mark Hall will lead our noon and 5 p.m. newscast. Mark is joining us from WHTM-TV in Harrisburg, Pa. Another familiar face, Damon Maston, will join Mark to provide you with weather coverage. Damon won the 2019 Outstanding Weathercast award from the New York State Broadcasters Association.

DC News Now will broadcast from a brand-new, state-of-the-art newsroom and studio set to open later this month. In addition, three newly formed satellite news bureaus in the communities of Hagerstown and Frederick, Md., and Chantilly, Va., will support the core newsgathering operation.

“Our anchor teams have a tremendous amount of experience and, in many cases, are already familiar with the area and what is important to our viewers,” said Ben Dobson, News Director for DC News Now. “They are the ideal journalists to lead our expanded local news coverage of Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia and will help us maximize the impact of our three new local news bureaus in the region.”

DC News Now will provide more than 67 hours of local news programming per week, more than any other local broadcaster in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia.

Check out the full news release and anchor profiles below.