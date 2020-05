Of the seven additional deaths, six were male, one was female.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — As of May 8, the nation’s capital has reported 203 new positive cases of the coronavirus and seven additional deaths.

The brings the total positive cases to 6,102 and the death total to 311 in D.C.

Of the seven additional deaths, six were male, one was female, and the youngest age was 35-years-old.