DC COVID-19 updates

WASHINGTON, D.C. — (WDVM) — As of Saturday, the nation’s capital has reported 171 new positive cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.

That brings the total of positive cases to 7,042 and the death toll to 375.

Of the seven additional deaths from Friday, five were female and two were male, with the youngest being 50-years-old.

As some states begin to slowly reopen, D.C is still requiring residents to stay at home except for essential purposes.