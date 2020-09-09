DC approved for additional $300 in weekly unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) says the District’s application to participate in the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program has been approved. That means the District is now able to offer an additional unemployment compensation benefit of $300 a week for people who are eligible with their unemployment benefits.

LWA was created as a response to the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, that provided $600 a week in benefits earlier in the pandemic.

To be eligible for the latest benefit, people collecting unemployment in the District must have a weekly benefit amount of at least $100 a week from an approved unemployment compensation program. They must also certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Payments are retroactive to August 1, 2020. The District says people who qualify for this additional benefit should start receiving payments by the first week of October.

“We know workers continue to struggle during this pandemic, and we are committed to providing them with the maximum benefit they deserve so they can care for themselves and their families,” said Mayor Bowser. “We appreciate the swift approval of the District’s application for additional federal funding, but also urge our federal partners to restore the $600 per week unemployment benefit as we continue to combat the economic hardships caused by this pandemic.”

The District says this additional benefit is approved for three weeks. That’s because FEMA asked the District to only submit an application for an initial three weeks, plus one additional week of benefit payments. Funding for this program comes from FEMA disaster relief funds. The District is expected to be approved for additional weekly benefits, granted on a weekly basis in the future. Funding could end at any time if FEMA funding starts to run out or the federal government changes the current law.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Click here for more information on unemployment compensation in the District.

