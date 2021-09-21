D.C. Police searching for suspect in seven armed robberies

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s health to identify a person who is suspected in seven armed robberies that happened within three hours on Saturday, September 20.

The department has released surveillance photos of the suspect.

MPD seeks assistance in identifying a suspect in Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred on 9/18/21 in the Third and Fourth Districts.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/sSECwmRYZW pic.twitter.com/O6Lral8pBa — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 21, 2021

According to M.P.D., the first incident happened around 12:19 a.m. and the last incident was at 3:05 a.m.

The first incident happed in the 1600 block of 5th Street, Northwest, and was an armed carjacking. The victim’s vehicle has since been recovered. The suspect or suspects drove to the rest of the crimes, all of which were armed robberies between 2:00 a.m. and 3:05 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department or submit an anonymous tip to the tipline at 50411.