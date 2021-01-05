D.C. Police arrest Proud Boys leader

FILE – In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore. Police in the nation’s capital on Jan. 4, 2021, arrested the leader of the Proud Boys, who is accused of burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington in December 2020. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio on January 4 in connection to the burning of a Black Lives Matter sign that happened during protests in December.

According to the police department, Tarrio is being charged with Destruction of Property. The 36-year-old was taken into custody upon entering the District.

At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of two high capacity firearm magazines and was additionally charged with Possession of High Capacity Feeding Device.

This comes just hours after the church whose sign was burned filed a lawsuit against Tarrio and the Proud Boys organization.