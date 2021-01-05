D.C. Police arrest Proud Boys leader

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio on January 4 in connection to the burning of a Black Lives Matter sign that happened during protests in December.
According to the police department, Tarrio is being charged with Destruction of Property. The 36-year-old was taken into custody upon entering the District.
At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of two high capacity firearm magazines and was additionally charged with Possession of High Capacity Feeding Device.
This comes just hours after the church whose sign was burned filed a lawsuit against Tarrio and the Proud Boys organization.
