D.C. COVID-19 cases and deaths update

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The nation’s capital is still seeing a rise in the number of positive cases and deaths due to COVID-19.

As of April 10, the District has reported 118 new positive cases of the Coronavirus to go along with nine deaths. Of the nine deaths, five were female and four were male, all above the age of 57.

That brings the total number of positive cases in the nation’s capital to 1,778 and the total deaths to 47.

The District is urging everyone to stay at home, keep a safe distance from people, and wash their hands.