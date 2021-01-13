D.C. asking for a higher vaccine dose allotment from Operation Warp Speed

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia is currently vaccinating healthcare workers and people 65 and older.

In the second week of January, all 6,700 vaccine appointments booked up in less than half a day. Because of the high demand, the District is asking Operation Warp Speed to allot more doses for the District. Additionally, the District has reached out to vaccine providers and given them a 24 hour deadline to report administered doses.

As far as the new strain of COVID-19 that is popping up across the country and in neighboring states, D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said it is not a matter of if it will hit the District, but when. She said, “I’m not a fan of the ‘lockdown.’ We are asking people to be mindful of their activities and we implement non-pharmaceutical interventions that help us to get the most impact out of reduced transmission.”

When appointments for vaccinations become available again, people in the currect phase can make appointments at vaccinatedc.gov.