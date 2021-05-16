D.C. area students win scholarships, internships from Amazon

GREATER DMV AREA (WDVM) — Eleven local students in the D.C. area had the surprise of their life, when they were awarded Amazon future engineer scholarships.

Students were awarded $40,000 each in scholarship money to study computer science at a university of their choice. The students selected will also have a paid internship at Amazon after their freshman year of college.

The 11 students from the DMV area were selected out of a total of 100 high school seniors across the country.

The moment the students found out they were recipients was caught on camera. Kelly Bonilla, a student in Alexandria, VA, was in tears when she learned she was a recipient.

“I just won a $40,000 scholarship from Amazon, and I get to intern with them next year too, oh my god,” said Bonilla.

The moment the students found out they were recipients was caught on camera. (Courtesy: Amazon)

This is the third year of the Amazon Future Engineer Program, with over $12 million in scholarships awarded.

Below is a list of recipients:

Virginia

  • Kelly Bonilla, Hayfield Secondary School (Alexandria, VA)
  • Abia Zahir, Annandale High School (Annandale, VA)
  • Mohamed Musa & Thomas Byrne, Forest Park High School (Woodbridge, VA)
  • Mahia Rahman, Washington-Liberty High School (Arlington, VA)
  • Tanisha Tarin, Westfield High School (Chantilly, VA)

Maryland

  • Yasmeen Adeleke, North Point High School (Waldorf, MD)
  • Jakhari Gordon, Southern Maryland Christian Academy (White Plains, MD)
  • Tolulope Oluyadi, Academy of Health Sciences @PGCC (Largo, MD)
  • Astrid Da Costa, James Hubert Blake High School (Silver Spring, MD)
  • Yeabsira Moges, Wheaton High School (Silver Spring, MD)

