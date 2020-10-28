Cyclist killed after being hit by unmarked DC police car

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A cyclist is dead after being struck by an unmarked DC police car.

Officers responded to the area of East Capitol Street near Southern Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Prince George’s County Police Department, the man was riding his bike on the sidewalk and for an unknown reason, moved his way into the roadway. Moments later, he was struck.

We are now investigating a fatal pedestrian collision on East Capitol Street at Southern Avenue. Prelim: At approximately 4:30 pm a man riding a bicycle was crossing over the WB lanes of East Capitol Street when he was struck by an unmarked MPDC SUV. pic.twitter.com/XZI2q1irM9 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 28, 2020

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. He later died.

The driver, an on-duty officer with the Metropolitan Police Department, remained on the scene. At this time, it remains unclear what the officer was doing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 20-0050364.