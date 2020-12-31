COVID-19 vaccine is expected to perform well against newest virus mutation

UNITED STATES (WDVM) — A variant of the COVID-19 virus that first emerged in Europe was already causing worry amongst Americans. And on Monday, citizens in both Colorado and California were diagnosed with the mutation. In the case of the infection in Colorado, the National Guardsman who received the diagnosis had no record of recent travel.

Although the news of the mutation being found in the United States sent shockwaves across the nation, some experts believe that the new, more infectious strain was inevitable.

“What a good, smart virus will do is they will look to increase their ability to spread but not kill their host so quickly,” said Dr. Salvatore Giorgianni, Jr., senior science advisor for Men’s Health Network. “Because they want to live, and they want to procreate, and they want to make more viruses.”

Citizens will likely have to wait a substantial period of time before concrete answers can be given about this new mutation, and how effective the vaccine will be at dealing with it.

“You have to take the virus and grow it up live and then you have to run it against the sera. So it will be a few more days, potentially a couple of weeks,” said professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer.

Experts urge the public to not panic about the mutation. Early hypotheses state that the current vaccines available in the United States — one by Pfizer and one by Moderna — should be able to handle this new strain of the virus.

“As a scientist, I can’t say it until I see the data, and the data is coming. But everything that — soft science, if you will — shows that this vaccine will work on that variant [of COVID-19].”

It is also important to note that while this new strain is being labeled as more infectious, it has not yet been proven to be more deadly. And experts such as Dr. Giorgianni are encouraging Americans to stay informed about new information regarding the virus, so as to make the best decisions for their own health.