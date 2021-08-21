Countdown to Kickoff: Springbrook Blue Devils

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – The Springbrook football team enters the 2021 fall season with momentum from the condensed spring season.

The Blue Devils won both games they played in the Spring, beating Wheaton and Northwood. The win total of two matched their two combined wins in the previous two season.

“For anybody out there, just don’t take us lightly yet,” Springbrook senior quarterback and safety Grayson Wendel said. “Because don’t count us out, mainly because we’ve got some ballers on our squad. We’ve got some good athletes and I don’t know what we can do, but I’m excited to see what we do this season.”

Heading into the 2021 season, fourth year head coach Dustin Jeter and his team recognize that they are still building.

“Our theme this year is building brick by brick, we’re learning how it’s going to take every day, every small piece, to be successful,” Jeter said. “And I think they’ve seen how that works just in the two game season, so now we’re excited to put it together for a full nine games.”

Springbrook will open its season on Friday, September 3 at Watkins Mill.