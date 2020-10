Cooler weather on the way

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TODAY HAS BEEN ANOTHER DRY DAY, BUT SOME LIGHT RAIN IS HEADING OUR WAY. MOST OF THE RAIN WILL OCCUR ALONG AND EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS DURING THE OVERNIGHT HOURS AND INTO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING, BEFORE A COLD FRONT PASSES THROUGH AND CLEARS THINGS OUT FRIDAY AFTERNOON. LOWS TONIGHT WILL BE IN THE MID-40S TO MID-50S. FRIDAY MORNING’S CLOUDS WILL GIVE WAY TO AFTERNOON SUNSHINE, ALONG WITH HIGHS IN THE MID- UPPER 60S. FRIDAY EVENING WILL BE CLEAR AND CHILLY AS HIGH PRESSURE STARTS TO WORK TOWARD THE AREA. THE WINDS MAY WEAKEN ENOUGH FOR SHELTERED VALLEYS IN THE WEST VIRGINIA PANHANDLE, THAT SOME PATCHY FROST CAN`T BE RULED OUT. ELSEWHERE, TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO RANGE BETWEEN THE MID-40S AND NEAR 50 DEGREES NEAR THE I-95 CORRIDOR.

THIS WEEKEND, SATURDAY WILL FEATURE TONS OF SUNSHINE AND COOL DAYTIME TEMPERATURES, IN THE MID-60S. ONCE AGAIN, SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER CLEAR SKIES, SOME FOLKS COULD SEE PATCHY FROST. SUNDAY IS FORECAST TO START OFF DRY, BUT CLOUDS AND SHOWERS LOOK TO DEVELOP AND OVERSPREAD PORTIONS OF THE AREA, LATE IN THE AFTERNOON. THE BEST CHANCE FOR SHOWERS SUNDAY AFTERNOON WILL BE NORTHWEST OF I-95. ONCE THE SHOWERS MOVE OUT OF THE REGION MONDAY MORNING, HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD OVERHEAD BRINGING A RETURN OF SUNSHINE AND DRY WEATHER TO THE REGION.

TONIGHT: BECOMING CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. LOWS RANGE FROM 44-57 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MORNING CLOUDS, THEN CLEARING. COOL. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-60’S.

SATURDAY: SUNNY AND COOL. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-60S.

SUNDAY: CLOUDS ON THE INCREASE, WITH AFTERNOON/EVENING SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH EARLY SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 70S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND CHILLY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

ENJOY THE REST OF YOUR DAY!