Community take part in 5k run in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Va (WDVM) – Around 500 runners, took part in the “Girls on the Run” 5K run this Saturday at Jim Barnett Park.

The 5K run event was hosted by “Girls on the Run of Shenandoah Valley”, a community organization that promote positive youth development program for girls in 3rd to 8th grade designed to develop and enhance girls’ competencies to successfully navigate life experiences.

Heather Saber, the outreach development coordinator, spoke with WDVM about getting girls prepared for the run, “So for the past ten weeks the girls had been meeting with their team learning targeted life skills through our social learning curriculum, as well as developing their healthy pace “, she said.

Makenna Lesser won the first place of the run in the girl’s team, “I feel tired but I am happy that I won” she said.

The run will continue in Harrisonburg of South Shenandoah Valley tomorrow. For more information, click here.