Community honors life of Battalion Chief Joshua Laird

FAIRFIELD, PA (WDVM) – It was a somber morning as loved ones, colleagues, and the Fairfield community gathered for Battalion Chief Josh Laird’s second phase of the procession.

Battalion Chief Joshua Laird of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services lost his life after sustaining injuries in the line of duty.

“The call goes out and we support the community, and josh was an integral part of that community and we all just wanted to be here to show that,” said Katie Barnes, a teacher at Fairfield Elementary School.

Battalion Chief Laird was a 21-year veteran of the FCDFRS and is survived by his wife and two daughters. The Fairfield community is gathering to pay their final respects.

“We’re honoring a fallen member of our family, basically, and that it was very nice. how many people showed up along the way the pay respects,” said William Jacobs, fire chief, Fairfield Fire, and EMS.

He was posthumously promoted to the rank of Battalion Chief.

On Monday, Battalion Chief Laird will be transported from Gettysburg to Fairfield, Pennsylvania, and then from Fairfield to Mount St. Mary’s University.