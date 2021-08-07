Community Clean-Up Day was deemed a success

Hagerstown, M.d. (WDVM) – City officials and residents of Hagerstown came together in an effort to clean the city streets.

After Mayor Emily Keller called on the community to join the efforts, Saturday, it was put into action.

“I think having events like this are a very good thing. It’s encouraging for people to see other people out there working plus in your community, you get to know your neighbor and some of the folks you may not always talk to,” said Mayor Keller.

In an effort to bring the community together, the city of Hagerstown offered more than one way to make sure Hagerstown was clean and volunteers were fed.

The Hagerstown Housing Authority hosted a cookout for residents that volunteered during clean-up day.

“This is nothing new for us. We’d like to get out here and partner when we can, and food seems to draw folks to us, and we just want them that to know we’re here,” said Trey King, the resident services case manager of the Hagerstown Housing Authority.