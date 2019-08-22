Columbia Gas customers in Maryland could see a $7.18 increase to monthly bills, public invited to comment

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Columbia Gas has filed a request to increase its gas service rates by 3.89 million dollars.

Columbia Gas serves 33,000 customers in western Maryland including Allegany, Garrett, and Washington counties.

As proposed, rates would have an impact on the amount of money customers pay each month.

According to the application, for residential customers, their monthly bill will go up by $7.18, which is about an 8.5% increase.

Members of the public who wish to comment on the matter are welcome to attend one or both of the hearings before Public Utility Law Judge-Kristin Case Lawrence.

“Columbia gas states that it asks for the rate increase to cover costs associated with replacing pipeline infrastructure and operation and maintenance expenses. These are all considerations, including the public comment, that the public utility law judge will take into account in making her decision on it,” said Tori Leonard, the Communications Director for Maryland Public Service Commission.

The hearings are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 7:00 p.m.

Ramada by Wyndham Cumberland Downtown

Crown South Boardroom

100 South George Street in Cumberland (Allegany County)

Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 7:00 p.m.

Hagerstown Community College

Career Programs Building, Room 131

11400 Robinwood Drive in Hagerstown (Washington County)

Written comments may be submitted by September 18, 2019, using the Commission’s public comments electronic filing system, instructions for which can be found here.