Coaches give their thoughts on upcoming fall sports season

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — As the high school academic year comes to an end, sports fans are beginning to look to the fall in hopes that high school sports will return.

The Virginia High School League has yet to make a final decision as to if the fall sports season will be played. Some fall sports, such as golf, can find ways to keep the competitors a respectful distance away. But what about sports such as football?

As we wait for the final decision, some football coaches are hoping for the best and are doing what they can with their teams until a decision is made.

“As far as we’re concerned, we are trying to handle the stuff tat we can control and just have the guys ready for whenever they say we can play,” said Madison football head coach Justin Counts.

“I think you just got to remain patient and calm and just be flexible,” said Jon Shields, Centreville football head coach.

“Until the governor speaks up and gives us some guidance, it’s everywhere from we start on August 1st to we don’t play,” said Kyle Simmons, Westfield football head coach. “It can be anywhere in between.”