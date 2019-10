HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)-- City officials in Hagerstown say Washington Goes Purple was a success for the second year in a row.

The month-long substance awareness campaign had 29 events throughout September. This included Narcan training, drug take-back and community events. Hagerstown Police Chief Paul Kifer says they've seen a decline in the number of overdoses, which he believes can partially be attributed to the Washington Goes Purple campaign.