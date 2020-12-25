Clarksburg VA Medical Center changes leadership

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — In the aftermath of the multitude of murders that occurred at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center, the hospital is undergoing a number of changes. The most significant of which is a change in leadership that occurred on Thursday.

The current director of Louis A. Johnson Medical Center stepped down and will be replaced by the new acting director, Barbara Forsha, on Jan. 4. In the weeks until the permanent shift, Associate Director Terry Massey will take over as interim director.

This decision, among others, was made in an effort to rebuild trust within the community. It follows a VA transparency bill that was passed in November.

“What happened at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center was unacceptable … Transparency and accountability are key principles at VA, and they will guide our efforts in this regard,” said Dr. Richard Stone, Veterans Health Administration’s Executive in Charge, when asked about the transition.