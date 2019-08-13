Chick-Fil-A adds mac and cheese to the menu

Starting Monday, Chick-Fil-A is launching its version of an American classic as a side dish option.

Macaroni and cheese will be available with any lunch or dinner, including kid’s meals, or just by itself.

The new mac & cheese is the first permanent side to be added to the menu since 2016.

Chick-Fil-A said its mac and cheese includes a special blend of cheddar, parmesan, and romano.

The chain says mac and cheese will be made fresh in restaurants every day.

Also Monday, Chick-Fil-A is rolling out a ‘frosted caramel coffee’ treat… Available for a limited time through November 9.