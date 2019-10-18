Chat with Mac: HC Mark Maciejewski needs everyone to be involved ahead of Homecoming

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.

Head Football Coach for the Shippensburg Red Raiders, Mark Maciejewski; highlights the fact that all his players need to show up and be involved in the game this weekend against Millersville during Homecoming.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories