Charity drive collects 300+ coats for community

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – A Frederick coat drive was held Saturday with over 300 warm coats distributed to members of the community.

The holiday drive was organized to provide coats along with food, books, flu shots and COVID testing.

Akiyyah Billups with the Frederick March for Justice helped organize the event and said they want to provide equity as they advocate for social justice within the community.

“We know kids are about to be off school for two weeks and they’re going to be eating more,” Billups said. “So we wanted to provide a service before the holidays that would ease the stress and anxiety of the families”

Mark Billups said the activist group serves as a “swiss army knife organization,” filling whatever gaps of service they can find in the community.

“To me, these are the real moments where you show how much you care about your community and the people around you,” he said. “Because it’s easy to grab some picket signs, but this is a more humbling thing to stand and serve the people around you.”

The couple said their next project is “adopting” several local families through the Frederick Housing Authority to help in other ways over the holiday season.