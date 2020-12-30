CDC reminds public to exercise caution amid worries of a post-holiday COVID-19 surge

(WDVM) — The winter holidays are presenting a difficult situation for organizations working to lower coronavirus cases. Numbers are still incredibly high in many states, and the holiday season surge has bred a large amount of new infections.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring the case numbers across the country, but cannot at this time accurately predict what things will look like at the start of the new year. So instead, the organization urged citizens to think critically about their decisions over the coming weeks, and also offered advice regarding any travel they may do.

“If you do travel, you should consider getting tested 1-3 days before your trip and then 3-5 days after your trip. You should also reduce non-essential activities for a full 7 days after travel, even if your test is negative,” wrote Jasmine Reed, CDC public affairs specialist.

Citizens should also avoid any meetings with people who do not live in their home, and make sure to social distance and wear masks during any other interactions.