CDC: masks should be washed after every use

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — According to the Center for Disease Control, masks are an additional step to help slow the spread of COVID-19 when combined with everyday preventive actions like washing your hands and social distancing.

Washing your mask is a critical element that will help protect you and others from spreading germs. Doctors at Family Healthcare of Hagerstown say some people do not wash their masks properly or they don’t wash it all. Not cleaning your face covering can lead to you getting sick if you’re breathing through a dirty mask.

Doctor Mutsa Nyakabau from the FHH says it is important that people know how to properly clean a cloth mask, because it can help you stay healthy.

The CDC offers these tips on how to clean your face covering:

Washing by machine

  • You can include your mask with your regular laundry
  • Use regular laundry detergent and the warmest appropriate water setting for the cloth used to make the mask

Washing by hand

  • Prepare a bleach solution by mixing:
    • 5 tablespoons (1/3rd cup) household bleach per gallon of room temperature water or
    • 4 teaspoons household bleach per quart of room temperature water
  • Check the label to see if your bleach is intended for disinfection. Some bleach products, such as those designed for safe use on colored clothing, may not be suitable for disinfection. Ensure the bleach product is not past its expiration date. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser
  • Soak the mask in the bleach solution for 5 minutes
  • Rinse thoroughly with cool or room temperature water

When drying with standard dryer

  • Use the highest heat setting and leave in the dryer until completely dry

If you do not have dryer – Air dry

  • Lay flat and allow to completely dry. If possible, place the mask in direct sunlight

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories