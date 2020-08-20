CDC: masks should be washed after every use

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — According to the Center for Disease Control, masks are an additional step to help slow the spread of COVID-19 when combined with everyday preventive actions like washing your hands and social distancing.
Washing your mask is a critical element that will help protect you and others from spreading germs. Doctors at Family Healthcare of Hagerstown say some people do not wash their masks properly or they don’t wash it all. Not cleaning your face covering can lead to you getting sick if you’re breathing through a dirty mask.
Doctor Mutsa Nyakabau from the FHH says it is important that people know how to properly clean a cloth mask, because it can help you stay healthy.
The CDC offers these tips on how to clean your face covering:
Washing by machine
- You can include your mask with your regular laundry
- Use regular laundry detergent and the warmest appropriate water setting for the cloth used to make the mask
Washing by hand
- Prepare a bleach solution by mixing:
- 5 tablespoons (1/3rd cup) household bleach per gallon of room temperature water or
- 4 teaspoons household bleach per quart of room temperature water
- Check the label to see if your bleach is intended for disinfection. Some bleach products, such as those designed for safe use on colored clothing, may not be suitable for disinfection. Ensure the bleach product is not past its expiration date. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser
- Soak the mask in the bleach solution for 5 minutes
- Rinse thoroughly with cool or room temperature water
When drying with standard dryer
- Use the highest heat setting and leave in the dryer until completely dry
If you do not have dryer – Air dry
- Lay flat and allow to completely dry. If possible, place the mask in direct sunlight
