CDC: masks should be washed after every use

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — According to the Center for Disease Control, masks are an additional step to help slow the spread of COVID-19 when combined with everyday preventive actions like washing your hands and social distancing.

Washing your mask is a critical element that will help protect you and others from spreading germs. Doctors at Family Healthcare of Hagerstown say some people do not wash their masks properly or they don’t wash it all. Not cleaning your face covering can lead to you getting sick if you’re breathing through a dirty mask.

Doctor Mutsa Nyakabau from the FHH says it is important that people know how to properly clean a cloth mask, because it can help you stay healthy.

The CDC offers these tips on how to clean your face covering:

Washing by machine

You can include your mask with your regular laundry

Use regular laundry detergent and the warmest appropriate water setting for the cloth used to make the mask

Washing by hand

Prepare a bleach solution by mixing: 5 tablespoons (1/3rd cup) household bleach per gallon of room temperature water or 4 teaspoons household bleach per quart of room temperature water

Check the label to see if your bleach is intended for disinfection. Some bleach products, such as those designed for safe use on colored clothing, may not be suitable for disinfection. Ensure the bleach product is not past its expiration date. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser

Soak the mask in the bleach solution for 5 minutes

Rinse thoroughly with cool or room temperature water

When drying with standard dryer

Use the highest heat setting and leave in the dryer until completely dry

If you do not have dryer – Air dry

Lay flat and allow to completely dry. If possible, place the mask in direct sunlight

