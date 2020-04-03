Catholic Diocese of Arlington moving Holy Week Masses to online

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)–The Catholic Diocese of Arlington will be live-streaming Holy Week church services starting on Palm Sunday, and ending on Easter Sunday.

Due to COVID-19, churches have been limited to only having a maximum occupancy of ten people at all times. With that, churches will not be able to hold in-person masses. The Diocese, however, decided to set up live streams so that the people apart of those churches can still take part in the Holy Week masses.

“We are trying not just on Sundays, but on a daily basis giving people an opportunity to connect with the lord,” Michael F. Burbidge states, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington. “We got to utilize the technology, the social media, the resources we have, and that’s an area where I think this crisis has, in a sense, forced us to utilize even better.”

For more information on the schedule of the online masses, or where to watch the live stream, go to ArlingtonDiocese.org.