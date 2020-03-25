Catholic Charities modify programs to continue helping people

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington have announced that they have made modifications to their programs so they can continue to serve those in need.

As of now, The Diocese knows the biggest concern during this pandemic is the safety of the clients, volunteers, and employees.

“We have been able to do a lot of stuff on telemedicine or online that we use to do in person,” said Art Bennett, the President and CEO of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington. “So that is an example of where we are providing the service but we are shifted to telemedicine or online or take out to try and keep the operation still running.”

As Bennett stated above, Catholic Charities is doing take out. The usual dine-in service that they host in Alexandria (since 1974) has been switched to only take out due to the Coronavirus.