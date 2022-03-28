(WDVM) – North Carolina and Duke will meet for the third time this season when the two programs face off in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament this weekend.

The Tobacco Road rivals have met 257 times since 1920, but have never met in the NCAA Tournament.

It’s an historic matchup as Carolina’s Hubert Davis, a Northern Virginia native, and now the 10th head coach in college basketball history to lead a team to the Final Four in his first season, will lead his Tar Heels against the legendary, Mike Krzyzewski, who will be making his 13th Final Four appearance as head coach in what is his 42nd, and final year, coaching the Blue Devils.