Careers in Demand: Electric Lineworkers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) –WDVM 25 has partnered with Blue Ridge Community and Technical College to bring you Careers in Demand. The weekly series features careers through the technical trade route. This week, we’re featuring electric lineworkers.

“They are like the troops on the ground that restore power to our customers and businesses therefore they’re very vital,” said Eyad Gheith FirstEnergy spokesman.

This career will have you working outside in all conditions: rain, snow, or shine. Electric lineworkers work to troubleshoot outages and other electrical problems. The job involves hands-on work.

To become an electric lineworker, you’ll need to enroll in a training program, typically available through a community or technical college. Most include a mix of classroom learning and hands-on training. an example of a degree you can earn is electric utility technology.

“It takes a large workforce of highly trained dedicated and motivated men and women to safely deliver electricity to our customers,” said Gheith.

The average salary for this job typically starts around $60,000 to $70,000. Overtime pay can often double your salary if there’s a natural disaster such as a hurricane that causes mass power outages.