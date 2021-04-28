Canal town on Potomac River has plan to invite tourists

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic has taken a serious toll over the past year on many small businesses which rely on tourism.

And that has been the case in the Potomac River town of Williamsport, Maryland. Williamsport is one of the state’s earliest settlements, located right on the C&O Canal, and a town that attracts visitors for its rich Civil War history. But with more people ready to travel this year, business is counting on an upswing. With the help of the Main Street Williamsport program, marketing will now target cyclists to overnight in B & B’s and to riverside eateries.

Says Jessie Foster, owner of the Bay Farms Bed & Breakfast “these canal towns really do most of their business between May and October every year and last year with the pandemic it really hurt many of our businesses.”

Kathyrn Gratton, manager of the Main Street Williamsport program, said, “It helps these small businesses who rely heavily on those traveling to the area such as our B&B’s and our restaurants.”

The Main Street program is funded by the State of Maryland to help small businesses through the economic downturn.