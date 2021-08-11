Can we expect any record temperatures for Thursday?

Another warm and humid night

Good Wednesday! It was another busy day where showers and storms developed in spots, while others remained dry and very warm. Like last evening, all storms will subside by sunset and overnight lows will hold in the 70s. Tomorrow, it doesn’t appear to be as active a day regarding storms, but it will be the hottest day, we’ve seen in a while. Afternoon temperatures will be hovering in the mid to upper 90s and with high humidity, “feels-like” temperatures look to be around 105 degrees. As a result, the National Weather Service has in place an Excessive Heat Watch for the area. Friday and into Saturday as a cold front approaches, temperatures will remain hot with near advisory conditions, and the risk of severe thunderstorms will increase. Looking at the second half of the weekend and into next week, long-range forecast models are showing different solutions. The American model (GFS) has high pressure pushing Saturday’s front far enough south that we have a dry Sunday and Monday, however; most long-range models have the cold front dissipating over the area, which in turn will help to keep the thundershowers around. By Tuesday and beyond, eyes turn towards Tropical Storm Fred, and while it is unlikely to affect our region with tropical storm conditions, it could bring a more concentrated rainfall to the region by the middle of next week.

Tonight: Early t-showers, then partly cloudy. Patchy fog is possible. Lows in the 70s.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Thursday afternoon. Temperatures + the high humidity could push the “feels-like” temperatures to range between 105-110 degrees and higher. Keep hydrated and stay cool. – ssumner@localdvm.com









Thursday: Mainly dry, with some isolated storms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. Highs in the mid-90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 90 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Less humid. Highs in the 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Isolated storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 80s.

Have a great rest of the day!

– Meteorologist Scott Sumner