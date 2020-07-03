Boonsboro to recount votes after missing mail-in ballots discovered

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — The Town of Boonsboro discovered 163 uncounted ballots from its June 9th election for mayor and council.

After Mayor Howard Long and two members of council won re-election and were sworn in on June 15th, the 163 mail-in ballots were discovered in a town hall dropbox on June 26th. The town and Washington County Board of Elections have been notified. Virtually all of the 328 ballots cast were sent by mail. These new ballots have caused some confusion among the people in the town.

“Part of me would think that would be a misrepresentation of the people,” says David Henry who works at the My mini Mart in the heart of town.”Because every vote counts. “But if you’re not counting all of the votes, whose votes are being counted?”

The mayor and council will introduce an emergency ordinance for a full recount by July 13th.