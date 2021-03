Emily McKevitt goes up for a tough shot inside for the Boonsboro Warriors

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – Clear Spring girl’s basketball and Boonsboro were locked in a close battle, all the way into the end of the third quarter; where both teams ended with a 32-32 tie.

Boonsboro pulled away in the fourth quarter, winning 46-38.

Highlights will be added later.