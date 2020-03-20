Blue Crabs baseball keep read-a-thon alive, moves to online

WALDORF, Md. (WDVM)–The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, a baseball team in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), has decided to move their read-a-thon to online.

The baseball team’s read-a-thon usually takes place in local area schools. But due to schools not being in session, the Blue Crabs decided to continue virtually.

Every Tuesday and Thursday at noon, the Blue Crabs will be posting a video to their Facebook page. As people are being forced to stay indoors, this can be a good way to pass the time.

“We want to find any way possible to reincorporate not just sports, but any sort of entertainment back into people’s lives,” says Andrew Bandstra, Broadcast and Media Relations Director for the Blue Crabs. “It is some sort of distraction from this strange thing that has happened to us in the last week. And if we can do that at all, then that’s what we are here for.”

The videos will be posted to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Facebook page: @SOMDBlueCrabs