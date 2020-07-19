Black Lives Matter protests continue in Baker Park

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Another protest for the Black Lives Matter movement was hosted in downtown Frederick Saturday evening.

Located in Baker Park, Frederick United hosted various speakers, voter registration and free COVID-19 testing while they call on Frederick County for change.

Executive Director of Frederick United Kristen Lundy said their organization is demanding a reduction in the local police budget, the removal of officers from schools, ending the 287-(g) program, and a funding of alternative hotlines to 911.

“This has been an issue for well over 400 years, it didn’t just start with George Floyd,” Lundy said. “So they’re going to continue to happen until we see the progress that we want.”

Lundy said she will continue to host and attend these kinds of protests for as long as it takes until she starts to see the right kind of change.