Artist, 84, dies after being hit by car in northern Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP/WDVM) — An artist known for work depicting his native Bolivia has died after being struck by a car in Alexandria, Virginia. Alfredo Da Silva died Sunday. He was 84.

Alexandria Police say he died at the scene after he was struck by a car at the 5100 block of Duke Street around 7 a.m. Sunday. Police said Tuesday that the crash remains under investigation. Da Silva lived in Alexandria but was born in Potosi, Bolivia, and studied art in Buenos Aires.

Pablo Zuniga, director of the Art Museum of the Americas in Washington, said Da Silva was in the vanguard of a generation of modern Latin American artists who rose to prominence in the ‘50s and ’60s.

His art can be viewed by clicking this link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

