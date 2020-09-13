Arlington man arrested and charged for counts of child porn possession

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — An Arlington man has been arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Luis Hernandez Orozco, 25, was arrested after an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigation by state and local agencies, according to a press release from the Arlington County Police Department.

“Following the execution of a search warrant at the suspect’s residence and forensic examination of digital devices, a collection of child pornography was located. The investigation into the suspect’s online activities is ongoing,” said the release.

He is being held at the Arlington County Detention Facility. Officials are asking anyone with information about the case to email ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us