Arlington county puts focus on pedestrian safety

Arlington County, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County has been installing flashing pedestrian signals to help improve safety in hot-spot intersections.

Intersections are determined as a hot-spots if they meet criteria including: speed limit, distance a pedestrian walks, amount of lanes, and number of pedestrian crashes.

Target areas are where there is no traffic control, typically across four lane roads.

Last week, a new rapid flashing beacon (RFB) was installed at the Washington Blvd. and North Nelson St. intersection.

“The data shows that drivers in general, if we took a ballpark of these uncontrolled crossings, we see that the yield rate average around 15%, drivers yield to pedestrians 15% of the time. When we put in an RFB, the yield rate increases to over 40% and sometimes even higher” said Dan Nabor, design manager for Arlington County Transportation Engineering & Operations.

RFB’s are mostly solar powered, making them more cost efficient when compared to signage that requires underground power or other safety signals.