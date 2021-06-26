Arlington Co. will remove SROs from school grounds beginning this fall

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County School Board voted to remove school resource officers (SROs) from school hallways this fall.

The board voted the SROs will be moved off-site. Instead, SROs provide services, such as driving and substance abuse education, as needed. The vote comes after a recommendation to change the program from Superintendent Francisco Duran.

Funding for SROs comes from the county and totals $3 million — funding that board members like Cristina Diaz-Torres say should be allocated towards mental health resources.



“Taking this important and critical step forward to remove SROs from the school buildings is a critical step forward, but it is certainly not the end of the journey. There’s so much more that we need to do to beef up the mental health supports for all of our students,” said Diaz-Torres.

Arlington Public Schools is the second district in the region to remove SROs from schools, following neighboring city Alexandria.