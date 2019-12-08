Antietam Exchange Club hosts annual Christmas party

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Antietam Exchange Club hosted their annual Christmas party.

Over 100 kids and their families were given a free meal at the Ramada Plaza. The club partnered with the health departments, Healthy Families Program to provide anything the families need. Dozens of kids also got the opportunity to sit on Santa’s lap and get their picture taken. People from the healthy families program say their focus is to promote health and development for children.

“The families in our program, are the ones who put in the hard work every day, raising their children to become healthy successful adults in the future and we can be a part of that memory, when someone says thank you, that’s what it means to us,” Loan Vo said, the program manager for healthy families. All the food was donated by AC&T.