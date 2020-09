Another nice, but slightly milder day on Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! OVERNIGHT, LIKE LAST NIGHT, LOW HUMIDITY AND LIGHT WINDS WILL HELP TO GIVE US TEMPERATURES IN THE 40S IN COOLER VALLEYS, WHILE REMAINING IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S IN THE URBAN CENTERS. PATCHY VALLEY FOG MAY ALSO BE POSSIBLE. WEDNESDAY, A FEW MORE CLOUDS WILL BE SEEN AS HIGH PRESSURE TO THE NORTH CONTINUES TO MOVE FURTHER OUT TO SEA AND BEGINS A BRIEF WARMING PROCESS. DESPITE AN INCREASE IN CLOUD COVERAGE, MANY LOCATIONS ARE FORECAST TO SEE HIGHS INTO THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 70S WHICH IS CLOSER TO NORMAL FOR MID-SEPTEMBER. OVERNIGHT WEDNESDAY, THE ADDED CLOUD COVER WILL ALSO MAKE FOR A MILDER NIGHT WITH LOWS IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOW 60S.

THURSDAY, AN APPROACHING COLD FRONT IS FORECAST TO MOVE THROUGH THE AREA, WITH SOME ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE. ANY RAIN; HOWEVER, LOOKS TO BE ON THE LIGHT SIDE AS FORECAST MODELS ARE TRENDING TOWARD A DRIER FRONTAL PASSAGE. THEREAFTER, WE COULD SEE A SLIGHT UPTICK IN SHOWER POTENTIAL AS THE REMNANTS OF SALLY, AS SHE GETS SLIGHTLY CLOSER TO THE REGION. WHILE FORECAST MODELS MAINTAIN THE HEAVIEST RAIN TO STAY DOWN ACROSS SOUTHERN VIRGINIA AND INTO THE CAROLINAS, THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR A MARKED SPIKE IN MOISTURE ALONG AND EAST OF I-95 HEADING INTO FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING. AFTER THE REMNANTS OF “SALLY” EXITS THE EAST COAST EARLY FRIDAY, SOME TRUE FALL-LIKE WEATHER WILL BE FELT IN OUR BACKYARD. MUCH OF THE AREA CAN EXPECT HIGH TEMPERATURES INTO THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 60S WITH THE MOUNTAINS RANGING FROM THE UPPER 30S TO THE LOWER 50S. IT MIGHT EVEN BE COOL ENOUGH OVER THE WEEKEND, TO WHERE SOME PATCHY FROST CAN`T BE RULED OUT NEAR THE APPALACHIANS.

TONIGHT: CLEAR SKIES. PATCHY OVERNIGHT MOUNTAIN FOG. LOWS RANGE FROM 43-60 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER-70S

THURSDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. COOL. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 70S.

ENJOY THE REST OF YOUR DAY!