Annual Maryland Christmas Show brings holiday cheer despite COVID-19

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — While you might not be able to have large family gatherings this year, that doesn’t mean you can’t spread holiday cheer!

The Maryland Christmas Show is back again for its 36th year at the Frederick Fairgrounds to bring shoppers some much needed holiday cheer.

Shoppers can browse around seven buildings, while masked and observing social distancing measures, to brighten up their homes with hand-crafted goods for the holidays!

Taylar Sorrell frequently visited the Christmas Show as a child and was excited to bring one of her children to experience the holiday cheer.

“It’s really nice to just look around and do something that I used to do when I was little with one of my sons. Yeah, it’s nice to be able to do something that still seems somewhat normal… Compared to you know, something that you’re used to doing. It’s still nice to be able to do it and still be safe.”

The Maryland Christmas Show also informed attendees that “Santa will be staying in the North Pole this year” but that they can still visit to celebrate the holiday season and enjoy the work of local artisans.

The Maryland Christmas Show will be open for one more weekend, the 27th, 28th, and 29th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All attendees must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing measures.