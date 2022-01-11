American Red Cross chapters in DMV area seek donors amid national blood shortage crisis

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The American Red Cross declared a national blood crisis on Tuesday, announcing that blood supply levels were at their lowest in over a decade.

The crisis has been worsened by the pandemic’s resurgence, which, according to Red Cross, has contributed to a 10% decline in overall donations and a 62% decline in blood drives held by schools. The organization has also seen a drop in volunteers who help operate blood drives.

To incentivize more people to donate, anyone who donates in January “will automatically be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles and will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card,” according to a release from Red Cross.

Visit here to find an appointment to donate in the Central Appalachia region, which serves West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and Kentucky.