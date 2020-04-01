Alleged gang member arrested in Thurmont on warrant violation

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — A Thurmont man who allegedly belongs to the Dead Man Incorporated gang was arrested Tuesday by Maryland State Police.

Police said they arrested Richard John Haslup, 32, “on an open violation of probation warrant.” He was allegedly found to have multiple firearms at a residence on Catoctin Furnace Road in Thurmont. According to police, Maryland law prohibits him from having any firearms.

Haslup was taken to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Additional firearm charges are pending a review of the case with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, police said.