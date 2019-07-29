Allegany Chamber welcomes its second Medical Marijuana dispensary

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM)– Cumberland’s second Grow West Cannabis Company’s parking lot was filled with locals who came out to celebrate their grand opening Monday morning. Many chamber members and local representatives said they believe that the grand opening shows a promising future for the Cumberland area.

“I think everybody is really happy to have Grow West here because it’s a great employment opportunity for the people here,” said Mayor of Cumberland Raymond Morris. “Providing a good service for people in the community who have some medical needs, some pains and things like that they have and it’s a great opportunity for them.”

According to Maryland Law, recreational marijuana is not legal, but medical marijuana has been legalized since 2014.

“It’s been mostly a positive reaction and I think more and more people are seeing the positives of medical marijuana,” said Allegany County Commissioner Jake Shades. “It’s a regulated industry, it’s taxed, there are requirements, it’s very strict and they’ve been happy to comply with all local zoning and everything like that so we’re happy to have them here and it’s a good day for the community.”

Along with the new dispensary comes a facility that provides supplies called “The Grow”. The Grow funds over 60 dispensaries in Maryland that the President of Grow West Cannabis Susan Valois said is the finest marijuana available for medical purposes.

“We also have a grow here, so we grow the product right down the street and then we serve over 60 of the dispensaries across the state so we’re spreading the actual finest medical marijuana flower you can find in Maryland,” said Valois. “It was a long time coming, we’re happy to be here and we look forward to the future.”

Maryland State Law also claims that possessing up to 10 grams of marijuana and related paraphernalia has been decriminalized.

