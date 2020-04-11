Aging out of foster care during COVID-19

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) – Children in foster care are being cared for during the pandemic, but a new policy is being implemented this week for children aging out of the system.

The Maryland Department of Social Services has identified young adults aged 18 to 21 to be “Aging out” of the foster care system. They are now facing a vulnerable situation because of the coronavirus pandemic. Under the new policies, these people are allowed to receive support from the foster system from April through June 2020. However, Rachel White of advocates for children and youth says that the time frame isn’t long enough.

“And while we do appreciate the stride to protect the immediate needs of this youth, we don’t feel that three months is a sufficient period time as we do not know when this crisis will be over. And if kids are released in June 2020, they still will be susceptible to homelessness, unemployment, as well as other crisis.”

In the state of Maryland, 300 foster children age out of the system every year without rejoining a family unit.