REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – In January of 2021 Dolle’s Candyland of Rehoboth Beach is set to be moving from its boardwalk location. The reason given: a refusal to extend the lease

According to ownerTom Ibach, the regular rent has doubled recentlty, making it uneconomical to remain.

The Iconic sign will be removed per city code, This will be the first time the boardwalk will be without it since 1927.