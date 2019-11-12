Additional charges filed in Shippensburg homicide

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — More than a month following a homicide near the streets of Shippensburg University, additional charges have been filed in the case.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Samir Rodney Stevenson and Quentin Eric Furlow are now charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Shakur Richard Myers, 21, of Philadelphia.

Police said that Myers died after the shooting that took place on October 6.

The shooting was reported at approximately 7:55 p.m., on Rotz Avenue, behind the 200 block of High Street in Shippensburg Township.

As WDVM previously reported, Clayton Wilson, 20, also of Philadelphia, has already been charged in the case.

Stevenson was reportedly in critical condition after the incident; he now faces multiple charges including criminal homicide, according to state police.

Furlow has an active warrant for his arrest and remains at large. Investigators believe he may be driving a gray, 2011 Infinity G37 with Pennsylvania license plate KZJ-4211.

Anyone with information on Furlow’s location is asked to contact Trooper John Boardman of the Carlisle barrack of the Pennsylvania State Police at 717-249-2121.

Pennsylvania State Police do anticipate additional criminal charges to be filed in the case, according to a news release.