A Universe of Heroes with Washington County Library

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- HIGH PRESSURE CONTINUES TO MOVE EAST AND OUT TO SEA, ALLOWING FOR A FEW SHOWERS OVERNIGHT. WHAT WE’LL LIKELY SEE TONIGHT IS AN INCREASE IN CLOUD COVER AND VERY MILD TEMPERATURES. THE GENERAL TEMPERATURE RANGE WILL BE FROM THE UPPER 60S TO THE LOWER 70S. A BETTER CHANCE FOR RAIN ARRIVES ON THURSDAY AS A COLD FRONT PUSHES INTO THE EASTERN U.S. SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE LIKELY, WITH A FEW STORMS PACKING AN EXTRA PUNCH AT TIMES. BE WEATHER ALERT IF YOU HAVE ANY OUTDOOR PLANS ON THURSDAY AS SOME STORMS WOULD PRODUCE DANGEROUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING AND GUSTY WINDS. FLOODING CONCERNS MAY ALSO BE REIGNITED WITH ANY STORM THAT COMES ALONG DUE TO THE AREA NOT HAVING ENOUGH TIME TO RECOVER FROM MONDAY.

A FEW SHOWERS MAY LINGER FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FRIDAY, BEFORE GRADUAL CLEARING TAKES SHAPE DURING THE EVENING, AS THE FRONT SLOWLY PUSHES OUT OF THE AREA. HIGH PRESSURE WILL TAKE OVER ON SATURDAY, GIVING US SUNNY SKIES AND KEEPING THINGS DRY. OUR NEXT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARRIVES LATER ON SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT IN THE FORM OF A WEAK IMPULSE OF ENERGY THAT WILL PIVOT THROUGH THE AREA. HIGH PRESSURE ATTEMPTS TO REGAIN CONTROL ON MONDAY AFTERNOON.