A Universe of Heroes with Washington County Library

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — Sarah Nadeau of the Washington County Library joined Michelle and Ross in the studio Thursday morning to discuss the Library’s Comic Con coming up on Saturday at the library.
Nadeau also recommends checking out these books:
- Amelia Earhart: Pioneer of the Sky! By James Buckley Jr. and illustrated by Kelly Tindall
- Superman: Dawnbreaker by Matt de la Pena
- The Hunting Party by Lucy Foley
