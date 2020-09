A tad warmer on Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! HIGH PRESSURE CENTERED OVER THE NORTHEAST HAS GIVEN US ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL DAY! THIS EVENING UNDER A CLEAR SKY, WE’LL ONCE AGAIN HAVE ANOTHER CHILLY NIGHT. FROST IS EXPECTED FOR MANY AREAS NEAR/WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS WITH PATCHY FREEZING TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE. EXPECT LOWS TO RANGE FROM THE MID-30S TO THE MID-50S IN AND AROUND D.C. TUESDAY MORNING, AREAS OF FROST ARE LIKELY, BUT DURING THE AFTERNOON SUNSHINE

TEMPERATURES WILL GRADUALLY WARM UP INTO THE 70S. BY MIDWEEK, OUR WEATHER WILL CONTINUE TO BE NICE AND DRY WITH ABUNDANT SUNSHINE, BUT SOME OF THAT SUNSHINE WILL BE FILTERED BY SMOKE FROM THE WESTERN U.S. UNLIKE PREVIOUS NIGHTS, WEDNESDAY NIGHT WILL BE MUCH MILDER GIVEN AN INCREASE IN CLOUD COVER AND SOUTHWESTERLY WINDS

LOOKING LONG-RANGE, FORECAST MODELS HAVE HIGH PRESSURE OFFSHORE THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY, RESULTING IN CONTINUED DRY CONDITIONS, WARMER TEMPERATURES, AND MORE CLOUD COVERAGE, SOME OF WHICH COMING FROM TROPICAL STORM BETA. MOST OF BETA’S MOISTURE LOOKS TO STAY SOUTH OF OUR AREA, HOWEVER, I CANNOT RULE OUT SOME SHOWER ACTIVITY OVER THE WEEKEND FROM BOTH BETA’S LEFTOVER MOISTURE AND A COLD FRONT DROPPING IN FROM THE NORTH.

TONIGHT: CLEAR AND CHILLY. FROST ADVISORY OVERNIGHT. LOWS RANGE FROM 35-56 DEGREES.

TUESDAY- WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

THURSDAY: FEW MORE CLOUDS, BUT DRY. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: PARTLY SUNNY WITH LIGHT SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

ENJOY THE REST OF YOUR DAY!